Assam Congress leader vows to support alternative 'anti-CAA' government led by Sonowal

Debabrata Saikia said if Sonowal along with his MLAs quits the BJP, his party will support them to ensure that a new government is formed with Sonowal as the chief minister.

Published: 12th January 2020 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (File | PTI)

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. (File | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Opposition leader in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Saturday asked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to quit the BJP along with his MLAs and form an alternate government in the state with support from the Congress.

Saikia, the senior Congress leader, said the new government will be "anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act" and "anti-BJP".

A day after the Union home ministry issued a gazette notification that the CAA will come into force from January 10, Saikia said if Sonowal along with his MLAs quits the BJP, his party will support them to ensure that a new government is formed with Sonowal as the chief minister.

"In view of the current situation in Assam, Sonowal should leave the BJP and come out with just 30 of his MLAs as Independents. We will support him to form a new anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act and anti-BJP government in Assam. He will be made the Chief Minister again," Saikia told reporters.

"BJP and its alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad have failed to keep their poll promises. Many of the ministers and MLAs who had joined BJP from All Assam Students Union had promised to implement the Assam Accord."

"Let them revolt against the central BJP for their unwillingness to implement the Accord and come out of the BJP and we will support them to form an alternative government," Saikia suggested.

Asked if Sonowal will continue to be the chief minister in the alternative government, the Congress leader said: "We have no opposition to it."

"Sonowal is facing the wrath of the people for supporting the CAA. The MLAs and ministers who love Assam must quit the BJP and stand with the people of Assam. That is why I am making this proposal," Saikia said.

After the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on December 11 last year, massive protests erupted in Assam and have continued across the state with people demanding that the Act be repealed.

The people of Assam have termed the CAA as anti-secular and a threat to their existence, language and culture as it will grant citizenship to refugees from neighbouring Bangladesh who have settled in the state.

