Home Nation

Congress urges ‘beleaguered’ Assam CM Sonowal to leave BJP, lead alternative government

A political alternative with the formation of a new party was first proposed by popular singer Zubeen Garg.

Published: 12th January 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Amidst the widespread protests in Assam against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Opposition Congress has made an offer to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to come out of the ruling BJP and lead a non-BJP coalition government.

“We urge him to come out of the BJP. If an alternative government headed by him is formed, the Congress will extend its support to it,” Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia told journalists.

Sonowal had once hogged the limelight and earned the title of “Jatiya Nayak” (national hero) after the Supreme Court, based on his PIL, had in 2005 struck down the Illegal Migrants’ (Determination by Tribunal), Act that was allegedly heavily tilted in favour of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. He has now turned a villain in the eyes of people for his government’s endorsement of CAA which will grant Indian citizenship to “persecuted” non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who migrated till December 31, 2014.

“He can come out as an independent MLA. Other MLAs with nationalistic feelings and background in All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) may also join him. If that happens, a non-BJP and anti-CAA government will be formed. Congress will support Sonowal as its CM,” Saikia said.

He said as the BJP had failed to fulfil its commitment on ridding Assam of the immigrants, the BJP MLAs should desert the party after raising a banner of revolt on the failure.

The minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) too said it was ready to support a non-BJP and secular alternative coalition government. AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha member, Badruddin Ajmal, said he would not mind if the Congress is a constituent of the alternative government.

A political alternative with the formation of a new party was first proposed by popular singer Zubeen Garg. At a rally against CAA in Guwahati in December, he had made a call for it. The idea was instantly backed by the apolitical AASU which said, “We are thinking in that direction”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarbananda Sonowal Assam Congress non-BJP coalition government Citizenship Amendment Act Citizenship law protests
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp