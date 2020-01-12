Home Nation

In day two of his Bengal visit, PM Modi pays obeisance at Belur Math in Howrah

Modi also met saints and seers and participated in the prayer. He has earlier interacted with them at the Math after reaching on Saturday evening.

This is Modi's second visit to Belur Math after becoming prime minister. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

HOWRAH: On the second day of his two-day Kolkata visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid his obeisance at the Belur Math here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Swami Ramakrishna Paramhamsa. Belur Math is the headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

He met saints and seers and participated in the prayer. He has earlier interacted with them at the Math after reaching here on Saturday evening.

The Prime Minister on Saturday inaugurated dynamic lighting on the iconic Rabindra Setu in Kolkata. 

Modi, who arrived in the city on Saturday, spent the night at Belur Math.

The Prime Minister, who had in his youth wanted to become an ascetic of the Ramakrishna Mission, but was asked by its former President Swami Atwasthananda to concentrate on jana seva (public service) instead, himself expressed a desire to spend the night at Belur Math.

He has been put up in the international guest house ar Belur Math, which was turned into a fortress with SPG and state police personnel swarming over the area.

He was served prasad (food offered to god) comprising five fried dishes, luchi, rice pudding, sweets and fruits after he arrived there riding a launch on the river Ganges..

This is Modi's second visit to Belur Math after becoming prime minister.

On May 10, 2015, a "deeply emotional" Modi had spent a few morning hours at the Math, praying and meditating.

He had then meditated at ascetic-philosopher Swami Vivekananda's bedroom, which was specially opened at his request.

On Saturday morning, Modi tweeted: "I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda's Jayanti. There is something special about that place."

According to RKM sources, he met the order's president Swami Sharananada.

On Sunday morning, Modi will participate in the brahmaarti and spent time with the seers before going to Netaji Indoor Stadium for attending the sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust.

He will return to Delhi after the programme.

