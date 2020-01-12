JNU visit in country's interest or to divide it, Union Minister Giriraj Singh asks Deepika Padukone

By ANI

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday questioned the support extended by actor Deepika Padukone to students of Jawaharlal Nehru University against the violence at the campus, asking whether she went to the varsity in the interest of the country or to divide the country.

"I would like to ask the celebrities supporting the protest, whether visit to the JNU was in the interest of the country or to divide the country," Singh said on being asked about Padukone visit to the JNU campus.

On January 7, the actor joined the protest at JNU after a masked mob entered the varsity campus and attacked the students and teachers with sticks and rods.

The Bollywood actor's visit to the JNU campus has received both criticism and appreciation on social media by the political parties. She was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim" and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar gave a speech. She did not issue any statement nor did she address the students.