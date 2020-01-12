Nagpur cop suspended for sending lewd messages to woman colleague

By PTI

NAGPUR: A traffic police constable in Nagpur was suspended on Friday for sending lewd messages to a married woman colleague, an official said.

Constable Nandkishore Tayde was suspended after Indore police inspector sent a report to DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit, he said.

"Tayde was sending objectionable messages to the woman constable. Her husband, also a policeman, picked up a fight with Tayde on January 6. Both sustained injuries in the fight. After an inquiry, Tayde was placed under suspension," he added.