Two booked for banners wishing Chhota Rajan on birthday in Maharashtra

Rajan is lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi after his deportation to India following his arrest in Indonesia in October 2015.

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan

Notorious gangster Chhota Rajan (File | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: Two unidentified persons were booked for putting up banners at two places in Thane wishing jailed gangster Chhota Rajan on his birthday.

He was convicted in the murder of senior Mumbai-based journalist J Dey.

The two banners were seen near Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan in Talao Pali Lake area in Thane and in Kalwa town, said a police official.

"They were brought down by Thane Municipal Corporation officials as the banners were put up without permission. We have booked two unidentified persons under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. Cases have been registered in Naupada and Kalwa police station. No arrests have been made," he added.

