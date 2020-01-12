Home Nation

Will not comment on PM Modi's remarks on Citizenship Act, we are apolitical: Ramakrishna Mission

PM Modi during his address from Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, had said that the new law would not take away anybody's citizenship.

This is PM Modi's second visit to Belur Math after becoming prime minister.

BELUR (WEST BENGAL): The Ramakrishna Math and Mission on Sunday distanced itself from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, contending that it was a strictly apolitical body which did not respond to "ephemeral" calls.

The Prime Minister, during his address from Belur Math - the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission - had said that the new law would not take away anybody's citizenship.

ALSO READ: Pakistan will have to answer why it committed atrocities on minorities, says PM Modi at Belur Math

Modi also said that a section of the youth was being misguided about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Addressing a press meet here, Swami Suvirananda, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission general secretary, said, "The organisation will not comment on the prime minister's speech on CAA. We are a strictly apolitical body. We have come here after leaving our homes to answer eternal calls. We do not respond to ephemeral calls."

He said the mission believed in inclusivity.

"We are an inclusive organization, which has monks from Hindu, Islam and Christian communities. We live like brothers of the same parents.

"To us, Narendra Modi is the leader of India and Mamata Banerjee the leader of West Bengal," Swami Suvirananda added.

