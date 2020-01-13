Ensure performance or face action: Sonia to Maharashtra Congress ministers

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has warned disgruntled Maharashtra Congress ministers and leaders to get their act together and work, or face action.

Sonia had expressed her displeasure to Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat for warring and pushing ‘unreasonable’ demands on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Incidentally, Vijay Wadettiwar, who was unhappy with his portfolios, had missed a few Cabinet meetings and did not attend one-day Assembly special session.

He had even switched off his mobile and was incommunicado.

Thorat was told that if anyone is being rude, the resignation of that particular minister should be taken and post given to someone else. She said they should work for the party, not for individual benefits.

“Wadettiwar was told about this and he immediately took charge of his ministry. He was also given another additional department to pacify him,” a source said.

The BJP is trying to fish in the troubled waters to capitalise on this discontent. BJP state president Chandrakant Patil claimed disgruntled MVA ministers and leaders were in touch and they may switch over anytime.

“The Uddhav Thackeray government will not run for more than six months. It was born with differences and an expiry date.”

Tanaji Sawant, a former minister, is also unhappy at being ignored. In the local body elections, Sawant helped the BJP to elect its member as the president of district panchayat in Marathwada.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane also claimed 35 of the 56 Shiv Sena legislators are not happy with their party leadership.