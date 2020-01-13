Home Nation

India drops to 84 in Passport Index, Asian countries lead

The Henley Passport Index is the ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

Published: 13th January 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian passport.

Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)

NEW DELHI: India has dropped 10 places to 84 in the latest update of the Henley Passport Index, sharing the spot with tiny countries like Mauritania and Tajikistan.

India's ranking fell from a decade-high ranking of 74 to a low of 84 in 2020. The Henley Passport Index is the ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The Henley Passport Index website provides comprehensive lists of the countries one can access visa-free, with an electronic visa (e-Visa), with a visa on arrival, or with a normal visa.

In a statement released last week, Henley Passport Index said Asian countries have firmly established their lead.

For the third consecutive year, Japan has secured the top spot on the index, which is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), with a visa-free/visa-on-arrival score of 191.

Singapore holds on to its 2nd place position with a score of 190, while South Korea drops a rank to 3rd place alongside Germany, giving their passport holders access to 189 destinations worldwide.

The US and the UK continue their downward trajectory on the index's rankings. While both countries remain in the top 10, their shared 8th place position is a significant decline from the number one spot they jointly held in 2015.

In the top 10, Finland and Italy share 4th place, while Denmark, Luxembourg, and Spain together hold 5th place.

The statement said that the index's historic success story remains the steady ascent of the UAE, which has climbed a remarkable 47 places over the past 10 years and now sits in 18th place.

On the other end of the travel freedom spectrum, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index, with its nationals able to visit only 26 destinations visa-free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Passport Passport Index Passport ranking
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Subramanian Swamy
Our children are learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu Sundar
Gallery
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp