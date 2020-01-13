Jharkhand BJP state unit set for overhaul after Assembly polls defeat

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Amidst speculations over JVM (P) Chief Babulal Marandi joining the BJP, the saffron party is gearing up for an organisational overhaul following the loss of power in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Insiders say, most of the district presidents are likely to be removed for failing to meet their electoral targets, which is to be followed by a review of the state party structure. The focus is to be on tribal areas, where the BJP lost heavily.

The BJP central leadership is said to have decided to nominate tribal faces on key posts after it won just two of the 28 Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and tribals, as against 11 seats in 2014.

“Big changes in the organisational structure is likely once elections to the central leadership is completed,” said a BJP functionary.

He said, the party plans to give representation to people from all walks of life, class and community, with more focus on tribal community.

“In the light of poor performance in polls, we are expecting a change of guard in the organization in many of the districts dominated by tribals, besides in such areas where the party failed to perform,” said the senior BJP leader.

Efforts to bring back Babulal Marandi back into BJP fold itself is an indication that huge changes in the organization are being planned by the central leadership, he added.

BJP’s central leaders have also directed the state unit to strengthen the ST cell and give more share of posts to tribal leaders in the party’s Women’s and Farmer’s cell.

BJP insiders also claimed that the party will also ask its MPs to strengthen the organizational structure in constituencies where the party performed below expectations.

CM to meet Sonia

CM Hemant Soren is on a two-day visit to New Delhi to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other leaders to finalise his cabinet. Sources say that young faces will be given preference in portfolio distribution.z