Home Nation

Jharkhand BJP state unit set for overhaul after Assembly polls defeat

BJP insiders also claimed that the party will also ask its MPs to strengthen the organizational structure in constituencies where the party performed below expectations.  

Published: 13th January 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Amidst speculations over JVM (P) Chief Babulal Marandi joining the BJP, the saffron party is gearing up for an organisational overhaul following the loss of power in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Insiders say, most of the district presidents are likely to be removed for failing to meet their electoral targets, which is to be followed by a review of the state party structure. The focus is to be on tribal areas, where the BJP lost heavily.

The BJP central leadership is said to have decided to nominate tribal faces on key posts after it won just two of the 28 Assembly seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and tribals, as against 11 seats in 2014. 
 “Big changes in the organisational structure is likely once elections to the central leadership is completed,” said a BJP functionary.

He said, the party plans to give representation to people from all walks of life, class and community, with more focus on tribal community.   

“In the light of poor performance in polls, we are expecting a change of guard in the organization in many of the districts dominated by tribals, besides in such areas where the party failed to perform,” said the senior BJP leader. 

Efforts to bring back Babulal Marandi back into BJP fold itself is an indication that huge changes in the organization are being planned by the central leadership, he added.     

BJP’s central leaders have also directed the state unit to strengthen the ST cell and give more share of posts to tribal leaders in the party’s Women’s and Farmer’s cell.   

BJP insiders also claimed that the party will also ask its MPs to strengthen the organizational structure in constituencies where the party performed below expectations.   

CM to meet Sonia

CM Hemant Soren is on a two-day visit to New Delhi to meet Congress president Sonia  Gandhi and other leaders to finalise his cabinet. Sources say that young faces will be given preference in portfolio distribution.z

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Subramanian Swamy
Our children are learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu Sundar
Gallery
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp