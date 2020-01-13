Home Nation

Modi government not game-changer, but name changer: Opposition on renaming of Kolkata port

CPM said that the BJP leaders are misleading the people with various interpretations of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Published: 13th January 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at restored 'Old Currency Building' during inauguration of 'Ghare-Baire'- an exhibition of art in Kolkata Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at restored 'Old Currency Building' during inauguration of 'Ghare-Baire'- an exhibition of art in Kolkata Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CPI(M) and the TMC criticised the Centre for its decision to rename the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Sunday, contending that the rechristening will have no material impact on the port's performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the 150th-anniversary programme of the Kolkata Port Trust, announced that it will be renamed after the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder.

"When Modi came to power, we thought the government will be a game-changer. Now, we see that the government is a name changer," CPI(M) leader and former MP Mohd Salim said.

"Ideally, the navigability of the Haldia Dock Complex (part of KoPT) should have been increased by improving its draft," Salim told reporters here.

He said that the BJP leaders are misleading the people with various interpretations of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee in a series of tweets said he has no objection over renaming the Kolkata port after Syama Prasad Mookherjee, but the name change would hardly bring any relief or benefit to the lives of common people in Bengal.

"Bengal has no differences with PM Modi renaming the Kolkata Port after one of the Stalwart legends of Bengal as a part of his Govt's renaming spree.

Sadly, the name change brings very little relief or benefit to the lives of common people in #Bengal," he said in a tweet.

"If the Honble PM could have announced any Port Development and/or Waterways Development initiatives which created further jobs & investments, it would have been the perfect gift to the youth of Bengal on Swami Vivekananda's birthday which we celebrate as National Youth (Day)," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata port Kolkata Port Trust PM Modi Trinamool CPM
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Subramanian Swamy
Our children are learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu Sundar
Gallery
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp