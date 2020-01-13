Modi government not game-changer, but name changer: Opposition on renaming of Kolkata port

By PTI

KOLKATA: The CPI(M) and the TMC criticised the Centre for its decision to rename the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Sunday, contending that the rechristening will have no material impact on the port's performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the 150th-anniversary programme of the Kolkata Port Trust, announced that it will be renamed after the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder.

"When Modi came to power, we thought the government will be a game-changer. Now, we see that the government is a name changer," CPI(M) leader and former MP Mohd Salim said.

"Ideally, the navigability of the Haldia Dock Complex (part of KoPT) should have been increased by improving its draft," Salim told reporters here.

He said that the BJP leaders are misleading the people with various interpretations of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

TMC leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee in a series of tweets said he has no objection over renaming the Kolkata port after Syama Prasad Mookherjee, but the name change would hardly bring any relief or benefit to the lives of common people in Bengal.

"Bengal has no differences with PM Modi renaming the Kolkata Port after one of the Stalwart legends of Bengal as a part of his Govt's renaming spree.

Sadly, the name change brings very little relief or benefit to the lives of common people in #Bengal," he said in a tweet.

"If the Honble PM could have announced any Port Development and/or Waterways Development initiatives which created further jobs & investments, it would have been the perfect gift to the youth of Bengal on Swami Vivekananda's birthday which we celebrate as National Youth (Day)," he said.