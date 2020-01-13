Home Nation

Mumbai cop rapes cab driver for refusing ride to red-light area

RPF constable Amit Dhankad allegedly assaulted the cab driver and dragged him to a corned in the railway premises and had unnatural sex with him.

Published: 13th January 2020 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 29-year-old RPF constable has been arrested on the charge of sodomising a taxi driver in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Amit Dhankad, was drunk at the time of the incident which occurred on Sunday late night, an official said.

He said Dhankad had an argument with the cabbie who was picking up passengers from P D'Mello Road in south Mumbai.

"Dhankad wanted the cabbie to drop him to Grant Road. However, the taxi driver refused saying he had already picked up passengers, which angered Dhankad.

"He then hit the taxi driver with a stick, empty beer bottles and took him to a railway area where he sodomised him," the official said.

The accused is posted at the CSMT.

Dhankad snatched Rs 850 cash and a mobile phone from the cabbie, and demanded Rs 2000 to release him, he added.

"The victim somehow managed to free himself and reached MRA Marg police station," he said, adding that a police team picked Dhankad from RPF barracks near Karnak Dock.

The constable has been booked under sections 377 (Unnatural Sex), 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said MRA Marg police station senior inspector Sanjay Kamble.

A local court remanded the accused in judicial custody till January 20, he said.

