Police book AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, other leaders for rioting, assault

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh Police has registered a case against Member of Parliament from Sangrur and Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann and other party leaders, including party MLAs, for rioting, assaulting and obstructing public servants from performing their duty during a protest against the power tariff hike.

The police yesterday lodged a case against the AAP leaders on the complaint of a woman constable. She alleged that she along with another constable and inspector, were on duty near the MLA hostel in Sector 4 in the city on Friday, when the AAP activists manhandled and injured them.

Confirming that a case has been registered, Inspector Jaspal Singh said that the AAP activists created law and order problem and violated the district magistrate’s order under Section 144 in the area.

At least six police personnel were injured when unknown AAP supporters allegedly started throwing stones at them during the protest.

The party workers and leaders were detained by the police and later released as they tried to march towards Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s official residence.

Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said, “We do not fear to go to jail. We will continue to raise our voice for the people’’.

The party claimed that more than two dozen party leaders and volunteers including MLA Aman Arora sustained injuries because of use of water cannon and that two of them were admitted to a hospital.