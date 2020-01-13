Home Nation

'Three-wheeler' government is functioning properly: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray expressed concern over the rising number of road accidents in the country and rued that 'we should have regressed on this front.'

Published: 13th January 2020 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said his three-party ruling coalition is functioning properly after taking charge more than a month ago.

His statement came in the wake of his predecessor Devendra Fadnaviss description of the ruling Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA), which took charge on November 28, as a three-wheeled vehicle government.

The BJP leader had recently compared the Thackeray government, consisting of the Shiv Sena and its ideological opponents Congress and the NCP, with a three-wheeler, auto-rickshaw, and raised doubts over its stability.

"We were criticised that our government is like a three-wheeler. Its OK that our government is a three-wheeler, but what is more important is that it is functioning properly," Thackeray said.

He said the balance of a vehicle is more important factor when riding, whether its a two or three-wheeler as bumps are experienced even in four-wheelers.

Thackeray was speaking in the inaugural function of the 31st Road Safety Week at NCPA, Nariman Point in South Mumbai.

Highlighting the importance of road safety, the chief minister said it should be a lifelong mission instead of restricting it only for a week.

He said it is not possible to bring down the number of road accidents to zero, but "we should strive to reduce their number to least possible," and added and his government will take every possible step to achieve this goal.

Thackeray expressed concern over the rising number of road accidents in the country and rued that "we should have regressed on this front".

"In 2005, China and India had witnessed 94,000 and 98,000 accidents, respectively. Now, the number of accidents in China has reduced to 45,000, while those in India have zoomed to 1.5 lakh," the chief minister said.

Anil Parab, Transport Minister of Maharashtra, said 12,556 people died in road accidents in the state in the last one year and the number is too huge.

Hence, efforts should be made to reduce the number of accidents by 10 per cent, "but we should work to achieve the target of zero accidents", Parab said.

Satej Patil, Minister of State for Transport and Home, suggested that civic bodies in the state should provide funds for installing traffic signals in cities.

He requested the chief minister to elicit views of transport department while finalising the Development Control rules for urban areas.

The District Road Safety Committees of Thane, Washim and Raigad were felicitated during the function for more than 20 per cent reduction in the number of accidents in their jurisdiction.

On the occasion, the chief minister felicitated a group of drivers of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corp (MSRTC) and BEST Undertaking (Mumbai's civic transport body) for accident-less service of more than 25 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Maha Vikas Agadhi
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp