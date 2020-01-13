Home Nation

Unnao rape case: Now doctor who treated rape survivor's father dies mysteriously

Prashant Upadhyaya had treated the Unnao rape victim's father in April 2018 after he had been brutally thrashed in police custody.

Published: 13th January 2020 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

UNNAO (UTTAR PRADESH): The doctor who treated the father of the Unnao rape victim has died in mysterious circumstances here on Monday.

Prashant Upadhyaya had treated the Unnao rape victim's father in April 2018 after he had been brutally thrashed in police custody. The doctor was posted in the emergency ward of the district hospital. He had discharged the rape victim's father after first aid and the latter died in custody a few hours later.

Upadhaya was later suspended during the CBI inquiry into the matter. He had later been reinstated and was presently posted in Fatehpur.

The case related to the murder of the rape victim's father is scheduled to come up in court on Tuesday.

According to his family members, Upadhaya complained of difficulty in breathing on Monday morning but refused to go to the hospital. Later when he was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead. The family members said that he was a diabetic patient.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, who has been convicted for the rape of the Unnao victim, is serving a life sentence in Tihar jail while his brother Atul Sengar is also in jail for the murder of the girl's father.
 

TAGS
Unnao rape case Kuldeep Sengar
