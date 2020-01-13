Home Nation

UP millionaire's son, found begging in Haryana, united with family after two years

Published: 13th January 2020 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 06:52 PM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Online Desk

The son of an Uttar Pradesh millionaire, who had been living as a beggar on the streets of Ambala in Haryana for the past two years, was united with his family, according to a report.

The youth has been identified as Dhananjay Thakur from Azamgarh. He went missing two years ago after he got addicted to drugs. 

Thakur had been living near a temple at Anaj Mandi area of Ambala.  

On Friday, a man named Sahil who went to the temple noticed that Dhananjay was bleeding profusely from a wound on his leg. Sahil, a member of the Gita Gopal organisation, offered him first-aid and inquired about his family and village. 

Thakur, who seemed to be mentally unstable, could not give proper answers. However, with some difficulty, Dhananjay managed to recall a familiar phone number. Sahil contacted the number and a man called Shishupal responded. 

Shishupal, who was Thakur's uncle, identified him from the description of the missing youth. He also told Sahil that he went missing two years ago. 

Hearing the news, Thakur's sister rushed to Ambala and reached there the same day. She recognised him and took him back home to Azamgarh. 

