Will bury alive those raising anti-Modi slogans: UP Minister Raghuraj Singh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

ALIGARH: With the raging controversy over amended Citizenship Act, BJP leader Raghuraj Singh courted a row, in Aligarh on Sunday, by saying people raising slogans against PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath "will be buried alive". Party distances itself from the leader,

Singh handed out the threat while addressing a rally in Aligarh as part of BJP’s awareness drive underway over Citizenship Amendment Act. While issuing the warning, the BJP leader said that he would bury alive those handful of people -- one per cent criminal and corrupt people who used to say murdabad to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Adityanath.

"Yogi and Modi are not the ones who will deter. Yogi-Modi will run the country and run it like this only," Singh said.

"Those taking money from Dawood Ibrahim and troubling our officers and Muslims will be beaten up badly," he said.

The BJP leader was apparently referring to the violent protests on AMU against the CAA recently.

However, the saffron party immediately distanced itself from controversial remarks of the leader. "Raghuraj Singh is neither a minister nor an MLA," said BJP official spokesman and leader Dr Chandramohan.

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, a group of Muslim women began a sit- protest emulating Delhi’s Shaheenbagh stir against CAA. “We will make this sit-in like the one in Shaheenbagh in Delhi. We are sitting here as Indians against this draconian law. We will sit here in the coming days. If women can sit at Shaheenbagh under such cold conditions why can’t we,” said one of the organisers of the protest.

People from all age groups have participated at the site of protest in Prayagraj.