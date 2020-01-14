Army deserter, accused of stealing weapons, tricks Punjab police, escapes from hospital

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: An Army deserter who was accused of stealing rifles and ammunition from an army camp in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday escaped from the custody of Punjab Police.

Harpreet Singh, 25, who was admitted in a civil hospital in Hoshiarpur for a hand injury, fled on the pretext of attending nature's call. Singh reportedly scaled the wall at around 4.30 AM as he was being guarded by four police personnel.

Singh, who was commissioned in the Sikh regiment at Ramgarh in Jharkhand on December 15, 2015 was trained as a bandsman at Pachmarhi and deputed as B-Flat Clariant (musician) in June 2017. He is facing charges for stealing two INSAS rifles and ammunition from the army’s training institute in Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh.

Singh who was absent from duty since October 15 last and declared a deserter by the army was arrested from Chotala village near Tanda in Hoshiarpur last month.

A case was registered against him on charges of theft, making preparation to commit dacoity, dishonestly receiving stolen property and Arms Act.

Confirming that Singh fled from police custody, Senior Superintendent of Police of Hoshiarpur Gaurav Garg said that Singh fooled the policemen by asking them he had to go to the toilet on that pretext he fled. Garg claimed that the police will soon nab him.