Bengal man, sole breadwinner of family, among six soldiers killed in J&K avalanches

Soldiers from the Raninagar camp went to Bara's house and informed the family of his death after the bad news came from Kashmir.

Published: 14th January 2020 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

A file image of mortal remains of jawans.

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIPURPDUAR: One of the six soldiers killed in three avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir was from Alipurduar district of West Bengal and he was the sole breadwinner of the family that lives in a closed tea garden, an official of the Border Security Force said on Tuesday.

Constable Ganga Bara, 29, died after an avalanche hit a BSF post along the LoC in Kashmir's Naugam sector at around 8:30 pm on Monday.

The official posted at the Raninagar BSF camp in Alipurduar district said Bara's family live in the closed Mujnai tea garden at Madarihat.

ALSO READ: Six soldiers among 12 killed in series of avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir

Soldiers from the Raninagar camp went to Bara's house and informed the family of his death after the bad news came from Kashmir.

The official said Bara was the sole earning member of the family consisting of his parents, wife and brother.

A constable of the 77th battalion of the force, Bara had joined the BSF in 2011.

A pall of gloom descended on the tea garden.

Besides Bara, three soldiers and six civilians were killed in the three avalanches in Jammu and Kashmir since Monday night.

