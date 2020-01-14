Home Nation

BJP withdraws controversial book comparing Modi with Shivaji, author says sorry

The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena earlier slammed the BJP for 'their habitual practice of insulting the Shivaji Maharaj'.

Published: 14th January 2020 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:08 AM

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo| EPS)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

The BJP on Tuesday decided to withdraw the book “Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi” after it snowballed into a major controversy and protests across Maharashtra for drawing parallels between the iconic Maratha king and the Prime Minister.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted in Marathi that, “BJP has nothing to do with the book". 

“The author of the book has also expressed an apology. The book was not part of the BJP program. This controversial book has been also withdrawn. The controversy ends here,” he said.

He further said that “Shivaji Maharaj was great king, an efficient administrator. After several centuries, his work still inspires us. He cannot be compared with anyone,” clarifying government and his party's stand on the whole matter.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj descendants also expressed their displeasure over the release of the book. 

The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena slammed the BJP for "their habitual practice of insulting the Shivaji Maharaj".

Sachin Sawant, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson said that the BJP in 2014 came in power by taking the blessing of the Shivaji. 

“Now, they want to insult him. We will not tolerate this. Congress has arranged a protest against the BJP government’s tyranny,” Sawant said.

Rohit Pawar, a grandnephew of Sharad Pawar tweeted tagging Javadekar and said that rather asking for an apology for controversy, the BJP should take precautions not to stir any row further. 

“There are many ways to please their leaders,” Pawar added.

