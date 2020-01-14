Home Nation

CAA not linked to NRC, nation being misled: Yogi Adityanath at Bihar rally

Yogi said the decisions taken on Article 370, the CAA and triple talaq showed the political decisiveness of the government in the larger interests of the nation.

Published: 14th January 2020 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Accusing the Congress Party-led opposition of misleading the nation on the CAA, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asserted at a rally in Bihar's Gaya district that it is in no way linked with the NRC.

"It is aimed at granting citizenship for minorities persecuted in the name of religion in other countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Those who are crying hysterically against the CAA are misleading the people of the country in a meticulously planned political strategy," he averred while addressing a public rally at Gaya in support of the contentious CAA.

He made it clear that the NRC brought in Assam was an exercise done at the instance of the Supreme Court.

Singing paeans to the Modi-led government at the Centre, Yogi said the decisions taken on Article 370, the CAA and triple talaq showed the political decisiveness of the government in the larger interests of the nation.

Dispelling the fear psychosis created over the CAA, Yogi categorically called upon the people not to be "misled" by their "misplaced" trust in some decadent political parties which have lost their way in politics because of "appeasement".

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, he said it was a much-needed step that had left Pakistan in fear of losing PoK to India, drawing boisterous applause from the crowd. He added that the airstrikes on the Balakot terror camp were a strong signal of a new, vibrant and dynamic India.

Justifying the CAA, Yogi said that India, which maintains a long-standing tradition of providing shelter to those seeking refuge after being meted improper treatment on the lines of religion, has done well by passing the law.

"But there is no room for infiltrators in India and the Congress Party has no moral right to oppose the CAA in the name of the Constitution after strangulating it by imposing Emergency in the past," he said.

He was accompanied by Bihar's deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and other senior leaders.

Over a hundred people of various castes and communities are on an indefinite dharna against the CAA and the NRC since December 27 at Gaya's Shanti Bagh.

Opposition leader Tejashawi Yadav of the RJD also went to express solidarity with the people sitting on dharna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath CAA NRC Gaya
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp