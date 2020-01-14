Military training should be made compulsory in India: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

By IANS

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday that, in his opinion, military training should be made compulsory in the country in view of the prevailing lack of patriotism.

Speaking at an awareness camp here organised by the Indian armed forces, Sawant said:

"At times, one feels that military training should be compulsory."

"If it is made compulsory, I am not saying it should be made compulsory, but if it happens, then such patriotistism (like that in the armed forces) will be inculcated in all Indians. There is a need for this today," he added.

Sawant also linked the lack of patriotism in the country to the protests against recent legislations passed in Parliament.

"We see, when the PM passes a law in the highest forum, in Parliament, it is binding on all countrymen. It is our duty to follow the law. Today, there is lack of patriotism among people, I feel," he said.