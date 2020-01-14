Home Nation

Need to break tradition of not condoling infant deaths: Sachin Pilot

Pilot had visited Kota, where over 100 infants died at J K Lon Hospital in December, and blamed his own government for being not sensitive enough.

Published: 14th January 2020 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: In a jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the Kota hospital row, his deputy Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the tradition of not condoling the deaths of children should be broken.

Deputy Chief Minister Pilot did not name Gehlot but he appeared to be referring to the CM's reported remarks recently that there was "no tradition" to condole infant deaths.

The remarks reflect a continuing rift between the two leaders, both of whom had sought the CM's post after the Congress won the assembly polls in 2019.

Pilot had visited Kota, where over 100 infants died at J K Lon Hospital in December, and blamed his own government for being not sensitive enough to the deaths.

Gehlot, however, has not visited Kota.

"We talk about changing the wrong tradition. We talk about avoiding 'ghoonghat', which is a good thing, but at the same time if there is no tradition to wipe tears of those who lost their children then that tradition should also be broken," Pilot told reporters.

"God forbid, children should not die. There is no programme to mourn deaths of children but it is the responsibility of all of us to wipe tears of grieving parents. We all should collectively discharge this responsibility," he added.

His remarks has come after the Women and Child Development Department launched a campaign against the practice of "ghoonghat" on a call given by Gehlot, who had said in November that it was high time that the practice be shunned so that women could progress.

Responding to criticism by Pilot, Gehlot had earlier said it was his right to question the government.

"Pilot is the Pradesh Congress Committee president. It is his right to say this about the government. It is not the opposition only, which could ask questions. People from the government could also ask questions," Gehlot had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Kota infant death Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp