Press Council of India notice to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over statement

By Express News Service

NEW Delhi: The Press Council of India (PCI) has issued a notice to Rajasthan chief secretary over an alleged statement by the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at a press conference last month.

On December 16, Gehlot allegedly told the media that if they wanted advertisements they should publish/telecast the government’s news.

The PCI has taken suo motu cognisance of Gehlot’s statement. PCI chairperson confirmed the notice was sent to Rajasthan chief secretary. However, he said he would not comment on the issue as it was sub-judice.

“Yes a notice has been sent. Generally, we give two to three weeks time to respond. It is a sub-judice matter. So it is not possible to comment further on it,” said C K Prasad, PCI chief.