Home Nation

Some people didn't like Deepika meeting a select JNU group, says BJP leader Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo also slammed the trolls for making derogatory remarks against the actor over her visit.

Published: 14th January 2020 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 10:23 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Babul Supriyo

BJP MP Babul Supriyo (File | AP)

By PTI

DURG: Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday said Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone meeting a specific group of students on the JNU campus and "ignoring" others in the midst of promotion of her film "Chhapaak", has "not gone down well" with some people.

Supriyo said the names of some members of the group the actor had met with, have now surfaced as accused (in connection with the violence in the varsity).

Addressing reporters, the BJP leader also slammed the trolls for making derogatory remarks against the actor over her visit.

Ahead of the release of her film "Chhapaak", Padukone visited the JNU on January 7 to express solidarity with students who were attacked by masked assailants two days earlier.

The visit triggered a backlash from many netizens.

Addressing a press conference in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, Supriyo also accused Opposition parties of spreading a "false propaganda" about the new law.

Responding to a query on Padukone getting trolled on social media, the MoS for Forest and Environment said, "I am a big admirer of Deepika Padukone. Even I have named my younger daughter as 'Naina' after Padukone's character in her film 'Yeh Jawani hai Deewani'.

"Nowadays people write and speak anything even if it is abusive on social media Deepika's visit to JNU and meeting those, whose names are now being surfaced as accused (in connection with the violence in the university), and not meeting the other groups did not go down well with some people," he said.

The BJP MP from West Bengal also said that people did not like Padukone meeting only a specific group in the JNU in the midst of promotion of her film.

"Despite that if anyone abuses or uses harsh words (against her on the issue), I condemned them. Use of any kind of abusive word at any forum should not be done," he said.

Reiterating the party line on the new citizenship law, Supriyo said the legislation is not aimed at snatching away citizenship of people in the country.

He said Opposition parties like the TMC, the Congress and the Left are spreading "falsehood" over the CAA for political reasons.

Earlier, addressing a pro-CAA rally of the BJP in Durg, Supriyo said, "An Italian translation of the new citizenship law will be sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chinese one to leaders of the Left parties, if they have not understand its provisions properly".

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clarified all doubts of all parties on the CAA in Parliament before it was passed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babul Supriyo Deepika Padukone JNUSU JNU students JNU violence
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp