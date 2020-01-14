Home Nation

'Take money from Congress but vote for me in municipal polls', says Asaduddin Owaisi

Addressing a public gathering in Sangareddy district, the AIMIM leader also took a jibe at Congress and said they speak of secularism but BJP and Congress are two faces of the same coin.

Published: 14th January 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 12:32 PM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo | EPS, RVK Rao)

By ANI

SANGAREDDY: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday asked people to take money from Congress leaders and vote for his party in the upcoming municipal elections in the state.

Citing that there is no difference between Congress and BJP, Owaisi said "Congress party has RSS in its heart in BJP is in their mind. They speak of secularism. These three things brain, heart and tongue should be at one point. When the heart speaks then the brain admits it and tongue will speak," he said.

"On January 22, please use your votes wisely. People in Congress have a lot of money, take it from them. You'll be getting it due to me. Just vote for me. If they are giving you (money) then take it. Whatever they give, take it and loot it. I say to Congress to raise the rate, my price is not Rs 2000 only. I am worth more than that," Owaisi said.

Polling for municipal elections will be held on January 22 and the results will be declared on January 25.

The Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad also condemned the violence in Bhainsa town of Telangana's Nirmal district.

"I appeal to Telangana Chief Minister KCR that the incident which happened in Bhainsa is condemnable. I request CM to initiate necessary action on the responsible persons. I also request KCR to give compensation to the people who suffered a loss in communal violence. I also request the people of Bhainsa to maintain peace," he said.

Police have imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Bhainsa till January 15, which witnessed clashes between two groups.

According to Telangana Police, clashes took place between two groups who started pelting stones at each other in the late hours on January 12, which turned violent resulting in 13 houses and 26 vehicles being set on fire. Three police officials, including District SP and DSP who were part of the police team that reached the spot sustained injuries in the violence. 

