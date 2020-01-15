Home Nation

36 Union ministers to visit Kashmir almost six months after Article 370 abrogation

The schedule for the visit of the ministers to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be finalised at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on January 17.

Published: 15th January 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 36 members of the Union Council of Ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this week in order to spread words about the government's policies, particularly those taken in the last five months after the abrogation of Article 370.

This will be the first visit by so many Union ministers since the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and was bifurcated into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken the initiative to make the citizens of both the UTs aware about the government policies they were earlier deprived of.

The Union Home Ministry is coordinating the visit of the Council of Ministers.

The group of Central ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir, including sensitive areas in the Valley, starting January 18.

The ministers will visit different districts in both the UTs between January 18 and January 24.

Minister of State for Home, G. Kishen Reddy, has written a letter to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, informing him about the scheduled visits.

Union Minister Smriti Irani will visit Katra and Panthal areas in Reasi district on January 19, while Piyush Goyal will be in Srinagar.

This will be the second round of visit to Jammu and Kashmir by Union ministers after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir article 370 abrogation Article 370 Ladakh
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp