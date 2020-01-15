Home Nation

Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi days after Sena skips crucial opposition parties' meet

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Shiv Sena formed the coalition government in Maharashtra with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

Published: 15th January 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

(Left) Aditya Thackeray (Right) Rahul Gandhi

(Left) Aditya Thackeray (Right) Rahul Gandhi (Photos | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence here, two days after the Sena skipped a crucial opposition meet in Parliament complex.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders after the Shiv Sena formed the coalition government in Maharashtra with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Shiv Sena termed it as a routine meeting between the two leaders.

Sources said the two leaders discussed the current political situation as also issues of coordination and issues concerning environment and tourism, which the Sena leader handles as a minister in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi is also learnt to have discussed issues of CAA and NPR with the junior Thackeray during the 30-minute meeting.

Sources said Thackeray also met senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and is learnt to have discussed ways to improve coordination between the alliance partners.

The Shiv Sena had skipped the crucial opposition meet convened by Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Parliament complex on Monday, which adopted a unanimous resolution not to implement the NPR process in states which opposed the implementation of CAA.

The Congress has said the Sena was to attend the crucial opposition meeting, but could not due to communication issues.

No Sena MP was present in Delhi on Monday, the sources had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aaditya Thackeray Rahul Gandhi Delhi
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp