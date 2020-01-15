Acid sale continues in Dehradun without any regulations

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Acid without any regulations is easy available in state capital shops for Rs 20. One can find acid being sold in shops of Dehradun openly despite Supreme Court directions for regulatory sale.

TNIE visited several shops in the city and purchased acid without being asked for details as the SC order states.

State police department officials said that they are investigating the matter and action will be taken.

Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun said, "We are identifying the such shops and action will be taken. Officials of the department who are responsible to check such irregularities will also be held responsible."

Uttarakhand state cabinet minister Rekha Arya, last week announced pension for acid attack survivors in Uttarakhand to support them.

A team of women and child welfare department also visited areas of the state capital to see if the sale of acid is still on.

WATCH: Deepika Padukone, 'Chhapaak' team show how easy it is to buy acid in India

Areas of Paltan Bazar and Saharanpur Chowk were identified with maximum irregular sale of the acid which is harmful and can be used for crimes like defacing a person.

Such acid attacks also lead to loss of lives apart from disfiguring the person and causing extreme pain.

Guidelines by the apex court state that the one who is to purchase the acid should be asked for his identity documents.

In year 2017, Uttarakhand high court while hearing a case of acid attack survivor from Haridwar, expressing grave concern had stated that since ‘the existing provisions have failed to prevent acid throwing/acid attacks on helpless women’, the Senior Superintendents of Police throughout the state will ensure prompt registration of FIR in the offences pertaining to Sections 326A, 326B, 354A, 354B, 354C & 354D of Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The court had also directed the trial courts throughout the state to hear the cases registered under Sections 326A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.), 326B (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.), 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354C (Voyeurism) & 354D (Stalking) of Indian Penal Code on day to day basis and conclude the trial within three months and in case and if it is not possible to conclude the trial within three months, cogent and sufficient reasons shall be recorded by the Trial Court.

“The Trial Court shall show due sensitivity in the matters pertaining to the acid attacks. The cases pertaining to sexual harassment, stalking, voyeurism and acid burning are required to be fast tracked,” remarked the division bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Sharad Kumar Sharma in the order.