Home Nation

Acid sale continues in Dehradun without any regulations

Guidelines by the apex court state that the one who is to purchase the acid should be asked for his identity documents. 

Published: 15th January 2020 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Acid Attack

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Acid without any regulations is easy available in state capital shops for Rs 20. One can find acid being sold in shops of Dehradun openly despite Supreme Court directions for regulatory sale. 

TNIE visited several shops in the city and purchased acid without being asked for details as the SC order states. 

State police department officials said that they are investigating the matter and action will be taken. 

Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun said, "We are identifying the such shops and action will be taken. Officials of the department who are responsible to check such irregularities will also be held responsible."

Uttarakhand state cabinet minister Rekha Arya, last week announced pension for acid attack survivors in Uttarakhand to support them.

A team of women and child welfare department also visited areas of the state capital to see if the sale of acid is still on. 

WATCH: Deepika Padukone, 'Chhapaak' team show how easy it is to buy acid in India

Areas of Paltan Bazar and Saharanpur Chowk were identified with maximum irregular sale of the acid which is harmful and can be used for crimes like defacing a person.

Such acid attacks also lead to loss of lives apart from disfiguring the person and causing extreme pain. 

Guidelines by the apex court state that the one who is to purchase the acid should be asked for his identity documents. 

In year 2017, Uttarakhand high court while hearing a case of acid attack survivor from Haridwar, expressing grave concern had stated that since ‘the existing provisions have failed to prevent acid throwing/acid attacks on helpless women’, the Senior Superintendents of Police throughout the state will ensure prompt registration of FIR in the offences pertaining to Sections 326A, 326B, 354A, 354B, 354C & 354D of Indian Penal Code, 1860. 

The court had also directed the trial courts throughout the state to hear the cases registered under Sections 326A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.), 326B (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.), 354A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354B (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354C (Voyeurism) & 354D (Stalking) of Indian Penal Code on day to day basis and conclude the trial within three months and in case and if it is not possible to conclude the trial within three months, cogent and sufficient reasons shall be recorded by the Trial Court.

“The Trial Court shall show due sensitivity in the matters pertaining to the acid attacks. The cases pertaining to sexual harassment, stalking, voyeurism and acid burning are required to be fast tracked,” remarked the division bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Sharad Kumar Sharma in the order. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dehradun Acid
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp