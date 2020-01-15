Home Nation

Congress clean chit to Pakistan on terror attacks shameful: Ram Madhav

The BJP general-secretary said that the Congress-led opposition parties have launched a misinformation campaign and spreading lies on Citizenship Act.

BJP leader Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav| Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national general-secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday slammed the Congress for defending Pakistan by demanding a fresh probe into the terror attacks on Parliament and Pulwama.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress leaders for their series of tweets questioning the real culprits behind the gruesome Phulwama incident in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed in February last year, Madhav said nothing can be more shameful than this. "The Opposition has gone to such an extent that the Congress is giving Pakistan a clean chit on Pulwama terror attack and doubting the services and sacrifices of armed forces," the BJP leader said.

On a day's visit to Odisha as part of the BJP’s awareness campaign on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Madhav said that the Congress’ question mark on the Armed Forces showed its frustration after Narendra Modi returned to power for the second time.

Asserting that the country is moving in right direction under the Modi 2.0, Madhav said, “We will keep all issues including the Congress’ Pakistan mindset before the people during the nationwide campaign on CAA.”

Terming the CAA a non-controversial and non-contradictory law, the senior BJP leader said the Congress led opposition parties have launched a misinformation campaign and spreading lies and canards on the amended Act which intended to give citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from three countries.

"The Congress and its allies are hell bent on creating anarchy in the country by fomenting religious sentiments as they have no real issues against the Modi Government. We will not allow them to succeed as the entire country is solidly behind the Prime Minister," he said.

Responding to Microsoft Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella’s tweet on CAA, Madhav said the former seems to be a victim of the misinformation campaign of the Congress. Asked if all those opposing the CAA belong to opposition political parties, the BJP leader said there are two groups of people speaking against the citizenship law. While one group is protesting deliberately, the other group has no detailed information about the provisions in the amended Act.

On the poor performance of the Centre on economic front and the rising unemployment, Madhav said the Modi Government is fully seized of the matter. “The annual budget is coming and the Government is taking all possible measures to further strengthen the economy,” he said.

