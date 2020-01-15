Home Nation

Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Doda district

The encounter between the ultras and personnel of the army and police took place in the district's Gondana belt, Public Relations Officer, Defence, Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand, said.

Published: 15th January 2020 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image used for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed by security forces while one of his accomplices escaped during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

The encounter between the ultras and personnel of the army and police took place in the district's Gondana belt, Public Relations Officer, Defence, Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand, said.

Security forces had received information about the presence of terrorists in the area, the officials said.

In the gun battle, Hizbul Mujahideen's Haroon Wani, an A++ category terrorist, was killed.

He belonged to the Gattah belt of the district, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sujit Kumar, said.

He said another terrorist has fled towards higher snow-bound areas and operations are on to track him.

Kumar said an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 73 rounds, a Chinese grenade and a radio set have been recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doda Encounter Hizbul Mujahideen Indian Army
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp