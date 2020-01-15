HRD ministry officials met Delhi University VC, ask agitating teachers to call off strike

By PTI

NEW DELHI: HRD Ministry officials on Wednesday met Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi over the issue of recruitments at the varsity and also appealed to agitating teachers to call off their strike.

DU teachers are on strike since December 4 demanding that all ad-hoc teachers be absorbed permanently and their tenure as ad-hoc teachers be counted as part of their total service.

"HRD Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare met Tyagi and other officials from the university. The stakeholders concerned are hereby appealed to withdraw their agitation and work for the smooth functioning of the institutions or colleges in the interest of the students," a senior ministry official said.