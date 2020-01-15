Home Nation

Opposition could not find solution to job issue in 60 years: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said the Skill India programme will become a solution to the country's unemployment problem in the coming days.

Published: 15th January 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gestures as he addresses during an event to inaugurate various projects of Gujarat police including the 'Cyber Ashvast Project 'VISWAS' in Gandhinagar Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Apparently taking on Congress party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Opposition of spreading negativity, saying no new solution was found to deal with unemployment during its 50-60 years of rule.

Speaking at a foundation stone laying function for the Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) here, the minister also said the government's target to make India a USD 5 trillion economy was doable.

"Those saying negative things in India always talk about unemployment. When they talk about unemployment, a question always comes to my mind. You have ruled this country for 50-60 years, what measures did you take for this country's unemployment problem."

"I want to ask them all, was any new solution found during your 50-60 years rule to provide employment to the youth of this country having 130 crore population. you did not do anything new and are now seeking answers from us (Hisaab maang rahe hain?)," Shah said, without naming any particular political party.

He further said the Skill India programme will become a solution to the country's unemployment problem in the coming days.

Shah also took on the opposition parties for questioning the central government on economic slowdown, which he said was mainly on account of global factors.

"I also want to ask them, what did they do during their long rule. They took the country's economy to USD 2 trillion in the 70 years post Independence, but the Narendra Modi-led government has taken the USD 2 trillion economy to USD 3 trillion within five years," he said.

The minister also exuded confidence that India will become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, terming it an achievable target.

The government has chosen Kanpur, Mumbai and Gandhinagar to set up IISes.

The foundation stone for IIS, Kanpur was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2016.

The foundation stone for the institute in Mumbai was laid last year.

The proposed institutes are to be modelled on Singapore's ITES.

