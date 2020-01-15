Home Nation

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi HC challenging conviction, life term

Sengar challenged the December 20 verdict of a trial court here which had sentenced him to life imprisonment and had imposed an exemplary fine of Rs 25 lakh in the case.

Published: 15th January 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and life term for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017.

The court had convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act for offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child after holding the victim to be a minor.

The woman was kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

The trial which started on August 5 last year after it was transferred from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi on the Supreme Court's directions, was carried on a day-to-day basis.

The apex court, taking cognisance of the rape survivor's letter written to the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had on August 1 transferred all five cases registered in connection with the Unnao rape incident from a Lucknow court in Uttar Pradesh to the court in Delhi with directions to hold trial on daily basis and completing it within 45-days.

