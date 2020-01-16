Home Nation

Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh warned over 'shoot protestors like dog' comment

A crack in the Bengal saffron camp was visible on Sunday, a day after Ghosh made the statement while addressing a rally in Nadia district.

Published: 16th January 2020 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has been issued a word of caution by the party’s national leadership for his comment threatening to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property in the same way as UP and Assam.

The office of the BJP’s national president Amit Shah contacted the party’s general secretary (organization) B.L. Santosh and asked him to communicate with Bengal in-charge Shiv Prakash to warn Ghosh.

A crack in the Bengal saffron camp was visible on Sunday, a day after Ghosh made the statement while addressing a rally in Nadia district.

Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee, he said, “Who do they think the public property that they are destroying belongs to? Their father? Public property belongs to taxpayers. You (Mamata) and your police did not take any action because they are your voters. In Uttar Pradesh and Assam, our government has shot these people dead like dogs. Once BJP comes to power in Bengal, such protesters will be bashed, shot and thrown behind bars.’’

ALSO READ | Dilip Ghosh stands by 'shot like dogs' comment, says it was for the country

Terming Ghosh’s comment as a figment of his imagination, Union minister Babul Supriyo described it “irresponsible’’ in a tweet. BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta retweeted Supriyo’s post.

“Supriyo’s tweet and Dasgupta’s re-tweet could not be possible without a nod from the party’s high command. The selection process of our organisational heads are almost over and Ghosh’s name emerged as the party’s state president for the second consecutive term. But the recent comment by Ghosh has divided the party’s Bengal unit,” said a senior BJP leader.

Sources in the saffron camp said a section of BJP leaders demanded a post of acting president in Bengal.

“We need to portray a face as Bengal’s chief minister before crucial 2021 elections. Ghosh’s comment has created a panic among a section of people in the state. Demand for the acting president post in Bengal has been raised to censor Ghosh,’’ said another BJP leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dilip Ghosh BJP Bengal BJP Citizenship Act CAA
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp