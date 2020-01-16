BJP top brass takes up task to explain CAA in Uttar Pradesh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid unrelenting ongoing protests against amended Citizenship Act, the BJP is set to push its top brass to clear the air over the new law in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of the country, in the coming week. The party has lined up a series of rallies to be addressed by no less than Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh and officiating BJP chief JP Nadda besides Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari.

While Union Home Minister is slated to address a rally in the state capital on January 21, the first rally of the series in the state will be addressed by Union woman and child welfare minister Smriti Irani who is also the Amethi MP in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi.

The next rally has been planned in Gorakhpur. UP CM Yogi Aditynath will address it in his own den on January 19. CM Yogi would be accompanied by former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan in explaining the new law to people.

Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has been entrusted with the task of making people of Kanpur aware of the new law on January 20.

Then Amit Shah will address Lucknowites on January 21. The party is using this rally to showcase popular support in favour of CAA in the state capital.

Next day, on January 22, it will be Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, to address a big rally in Meerut, one of the most crucial and sensitive western UP districts which had witnessed five deaths during anti-CAA protests last month. In fact, Kanpur, Meerut and Aligarh reported maximum violence against the Citizenship Law.

In all Uttar Pradesh had registered maximum 21 deaths during to anti-CAA protests last month.

The officiating BJP chief JP Nadda has taken the responsibility of addressing the people of Agra, the Dalit hub of UP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already held two rallies in Gaya in Bihar and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. He has also been holding rallies on Citizenship Law across the state.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar too was sent by the party to campaign in Saharanpur which borders Haryana and has a respectable chunk of Jats and Muslim

population.

Meanwhile, UP’s deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are also visiting places to reach out people over the issue.