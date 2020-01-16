Home Nation

BJP top brass takes up task to explain CAA in Uttar Pradesh

Amit Shah, Rajnath, Nadda, Gadkari and Smriti Irani to address a series of rallies in the state.
 

Published: 16th January 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah gestures as he addresses during an event to inaugurate various projects of Gujarat police including the 'Cyber Ashvast Project 'VISWAS' in Gandhinagar Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid unrelenting ongoing protests against amended Citizenship Act, the BJP is set to push its top brass to clear the air over the new law in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of the country, in the coming week. The party has lined up a series of rallies to be addressed by no less than Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh and officiating BJP chief  JP Nadda besides Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari.

While Union Home Minister is slated to address a rally in the state capital on January 21, the first rally of the series in the state will be addressed by Union woman and child welfare minister Smriti Irani who is also the Amethi MP in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of PM Narendra Modi. 

The next rally has been planned in Gorakhpur. UP CM Yogi Aditynath will address it in his own den on January 19. CM Yogi would be accompanied by former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan in explaining the new law to people.

Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has been entrusted with the task of making people of Kanpur aware of the new law on January 20.

Then Amit Shah will address Lucknowites on January 21. The party is using this rally to showcase popular support in favour of CAA in the state capital. 

Next day, on January 22, it will be Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, to address a big rally in Meerut, one of the most crucial and sensitive western UP districts which had witnessed five deaths during anti-CAA protests last month. In fact, Kanpur, Meerut and Aligarh reported maximum violence against the Citizenship Law.

In all Uttar Pradesh had registered maximum 21 deaths during to anti-CAA protests last month.

The officiating BJP chief JP Nadda has taken the responsibility of addressing the people of Agra, the Dalit hub of UP. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already held two rallies in Gaya in Bihar and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. He has also been holding rallies on Citizenship Law across the state. 

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar too was sent by the party to campaign in Saharanpur which borders Haryana and has a respectable chunk of Jats and Muslim
population.

Meanwhile, UP’s deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are also visiting places to reach out people over the issue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pro-Citizenship amendment rallies in Uttar Pradesh Amit Shah Smriti Irani CAA awareness drive
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp