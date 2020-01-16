Home Nation

Chhattisgarh government to examine genetic cause of kidney ailments that claimed 71 lives

The decision was taken following the discussions with the renowned nephrologists Dr Vijay Kher and Dr Vivekanand Jha in Raipur.

Published: 16th January 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (File Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Even as the real causes of deaths owing to the kidney-related ailments remain unknown in Chhattisgarh village of Supebeda, about 200 km east of Raipur, the state government has decided to go for genetic test for determining what led to the serious renal illness.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed the state health department to undertake genetic diagnostics of the kidney-affected persons in Supebeda of Gariyaband district. 

The decision was taken following the discussions with the renowned nephrologists Dr Vijay Kher and Dr Vivekanand Jha in Raipur.

Also, a team of doctors will be sent to study similar cases existing at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh where chronic kidney disease have been reported.

So far, 71 people have died, according to the records available with the Supebeda gram panchayat since 2009 owing to the persisting kidney disease. Still, around 300 villagers continue to battle with the disease.

A team from Raipur AIIMS some months ago visited the affected village and during the course of their interaction with the patients in the medical camp set up there, found the creatinine levels touching the risky point, fluorosis condition among the inhabitants besides the contaminated water with arsenic content.

“We will have to study, water resources, genetic causes, food habits, medicinal or other causes to find the exact reason leading to kidney troubles,” said the AIIMS Director Dr Nitin Nagarkar who then led a team of doctors.

The Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey also had direct interaction with the affected villagers at Supebeda on October 23 last year.

“The plausible reasons as the cause of death owing to kidney-related ailments could be contaminated water, spurious liquor from neighbouring Odisha or even genetic factor,” asserted the state health minister T S Singhdeo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhatisgarh deaths kidney ailments genetic cause study
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp