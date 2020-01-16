Chhattisgarh government to examine genetic cause of kidney ailments that claimed 71 lives

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Even as the real causes of deaths owing to the kidney-related ailments remain unknown in Chhattisgarh village of Supebeda, about 200 km east of Raipur, the state government has decided to go for genetic test for determining what led to the serious renal illness.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed the state health department to undertake genetic diagnostics of the kidney-affected persons in Supebeda of Gariyaband district.

The decision was taken following the discussions with the renowned nephrologists Dr Vijay Kher and Dr Vivekanand Jha in Raipur.

Also, a team of doctors will be sent to study similar cases existing at Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh where chronic kidney disease have been reported.

So far, 71 people have died, according to the records available with the Supebeda gram panchayat since 2009 owing to the persisting kidney disease. Still, around 300 villagers continue to battle with the disease.

A team from Raipur AIIMS some months ago visited the affected village and during the course of their interaction with the patients in the medical camp set up there, found the creatinine levels touching the risky point, fluorosis condition among the inhabitants besides the contaminated water with arsenic content.

“We will have to study, water resources, genetic causes, food habits, medicinal or other causes to find the exact reason leading to kidney troubles,” said the AIIMS Director Dr Nitin Nagarkar who then led a team of doctors.

The Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey also had direct interaction with the affected villagers at Supebeda on October 23 last year.

“The plausible reasons as the cause of death owing to kidney-related ailments could be contaminated water, spurious liquor from neighbouring Odisha or even genetic factor,” asserted the state health minister T S Singhdeo.