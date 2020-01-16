‘Dangerous precedent,’ says BJP leader as Uddhav government offers Waqf Board post to former IPS who opposed CAA

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The BJP has accused the MVA government of showering largesse upon an IPS officer offering to quit his job opposing CAA.

The officer has been offered the post of Waqf Board CEO, BJP leader Ashish Shelar has said while objecting to the appointment.

Special Inspector General of the State Human Rights Commission Abdur Rahman had quit service on December 11 while opposing the CAA calling it communal and unconstitutional.

In a letter written to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, Shelar termed the action as “against the law”.

“The legislation has been cleared by both Houses of Parliament after due deliberations, it has also received a presidential nod and none of the courts across the country have termed it anti-constitution. Yet, if the state government has decided to honour those who opposed the legislation, that will set a dangerous precedent,” Shelar wrote in the letter.