Defence Minister Rajanath Singh to inaugurate induction of SU-30 squadron in Thanjavur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would inaugurate the induction ceremony of SU-30 fighter squadron at the Air Force Station in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Air Marshal Amit Tiwari said on Wednesday.

At a press meet here, Air Marshal Tiwari said this would be the second frontline fighter squadron of the Indian Air Force to be based in South.

The induction ceremony would take place on January 20 and the fighters would have the most potent platform capable of long reach and multi-role capabilities, he said.

The maritime strike squadron inducted in the IAF is also armed with the indigenous Brahmos missile, the Air Marshal Tiwari, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, said.

IAF had earlier announced the resurrection of the 222 SquadronThe Tigersharks on January 1 with Sukhois.

The squadron was originally raised on September 15, 1969, with another Sukhoi fighter, the SU-7, and later with the MiG-27 ground-attack aircraft.

The resurrected 222 Squadron would be operationalised with Brahmos-equipped Sukhoi-30 air superiority fighter with twin-engine, officials said.

“The Indian Ocean Region which is a central maritime spread, bordering three continents, has an important role to play in regional peace, security and prosperity. The IAF is an intrinsically strategic force and is set to extend the reach into the vast IOR,” Tiwari said.

The ‘Tigersharks’, equipped with air superiority fighter aircraft, which are armed with 2.5 ton air-launched BrahMos missile of 300 km range, have the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pin-point accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.