Home Nation

Express your views in dignified manner, Lok Sabha Speaker tells lawmakers

Om Birla was speaking during the inauguration of the 7th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference at the UP Legislative Assembly in Lucknow.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressing the 7th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference at the UP Legislative Assembly in Lucknow on Thursday. (Photo | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Sensitizing the lawmakers about their responsibilities towards people, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged them to be disciplined and dignified while airing their views in the house.

The LS Speaker was speaking during the inauguration of the 7th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference at the UP Legislative Assembly here on Thursday.

Reminding the lawmakers of their responsibilities as people’s representatives, Birla said they should come out strongly and emotionally while putting forth their point in the house but in a dignified manner.

He claimed that the rising polling percentages year after year since independence were the testimony to people’s increasing faith in democracy. “This enhances the responsibility of lawmakers to come up to the mark on the performance index decided by public,” he said.

"Our faith in democracy in deep-rooted. It is the soul of our nation and India leads the world on this count,” Birla said.

"Therefore, the onus lies on the members that they put forth their views strongly, emotionally, but in a disciplined and restrained manner while adhering to the traditions of Parliament and in a dignified manner," he said in an apparent reference to the repeated unruly behaviour of lawmakers inside legislatures. 

"We have been a country of different religions, castes, languages and dialects. Unity in diversity has been the ethos of our democracy which has kept our parliamentary traditions always alive," he said.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is composed of over 180 branches formed in Legislatures of Commonwealth countries enjoying parliamentary democracy. This year's conference is being attended by about 100 delegates. One delegate each from Australia and Malaysia are attending the conference as observers.

The agenda of the meet comprises enhancing the powers of public representatives to analyse the Budget proposals in first session and second session would deal with drawing lawmakers’ attention towards legislative responsibilities.

All the CPA branches are geographically grouped into nine Commonwealth regions. The CPA India region, earlier a part of CPA Asia region, became an independent region in September 2004.

The India Region of CPA consists of the India Union Branch (Parliament) and 30 states/union territories branches. Such conferences of CPA India Region are held once in two years and the 6th conference was held in 2017 in Patna.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lal Ji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly Hriday Narayan Dixit and Chairman of UP Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav also spoke at the programme.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region Conference Om Birla Lok Sabha speaker
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp