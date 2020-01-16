Home Nation

Fodder scam case: Lalu Prasad Yadav appears before CBI court in Ranchi

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in four fodder scam cases and has been awarded jail up to 14 years.

Lalu Prasad Yadav 

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (File | PTI)

By IANS

RANCHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday appeared before a special CBI court here to record his statement in another fodder scam case.

Lalu Prasad was brought to the CBI court from paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi. He was produced before special CBI court of S.K. Shashi.

His statement will be recorded in a fodder scam case no. RC 47A/96 which is related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from Doranda treasury of Ranchi.

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases. He has been awarded jail up to 14 years.

Lalu Prasad is accused in six cases in the fodder scam. Of the five cases in Jharkhand, he has been convicted in four. The trial in the fifth case is underway in the CBI court of Ranchi.

There are total 111 accused and statements of 107 have been recorded in Doranda treasury case so far.

