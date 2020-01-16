Government committed to making farmers in Maharashtra self-reliant: Uddhav Thackeray

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reiterated his government’s resolve of making farmers in the state self-reliant as he inaugurated the three-day agro exhibition at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s home turf Baramati.

“Panchanamas (assessment) are conducted. Sometimes farmers get compensation, sometimes not. But there is a need to make farmers in the state self-reliant and the government will certainly do it. The work is a little difficult and hence we need people's blessings,” Thackeray said while mentioning the losses faced by farmers due to droughts and hailstorms.

Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has come to power in the state at the “right time”, Thackeray said adding that the issues related to farmers would be resolved.

Thackeray also lauded the Krishi Vigyan Kendra that organized the exhibition for its innovative research.

“Innovative research is being carried out at this centre, including in the field of drip irrigation, wherein

water slowly reaches the roots of the crop. In a similar way, we will have to ensure that the research in agriculture percolates not only to other parts of the state, but also across the country,” Thackeray said.

This was Thackeray’s first visit to Baramati after assuming charge as the chief minister. He reached the venue of the event in a battery-operated vehicle driven by Ajit Pawar.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, at an interview on Wednesday, had described Ajit Pawar as ‘stepney’ (spare tyre). Followers of Ajit Pawar said that instead of refuting Raut, Pawar showed at the event today as to who is in the driving seat.