Home Nation

Heavy patient flow, doctor shortage led to infant deaths in Kota: Report

The Union Health Ministry team observed that such a model results in poor patient care quality as the focus is mainly on fulfilling the teaching requirements but not delivering quality health.

Published: 16th January 2020 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sick children in the laps of their mothers take treatments at the JK Lon hospital where at least 100 infants have died in the month of December as per reports in Kota district Friday Jan. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Sick children in the laps of their mothers take treatments at the JK Lon hospital where at least 100 infants have died in the month of December as per reports in Kota district Friday Jan. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A central team sent by the Union Health Ministry to probe the high number of infant deaths at a Kota hospital last month, has found that shortage of medical personnel, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, in comparison to high patient load, could be the real culprit.

Ironically, the team in its report, seen by this newspaper, has raised question over attaching the district hospital with a medical college in the city — a model that the government’s top think tank Niti Aayog is pushing throughout the country.

The team, however, observed that such a model results in poor patient care quality as the focus is mainly on fulfilling the teaching requirements but not delivering quality healthcare.

“We noted that in the hospital, only minimum number of doctors and other staff are posted which was required to teach 150 MBBS students as per the Medical Council of India norms-while the rush of patients is like a district hospital and that’s why despite best of their intentions, doctors are failing to save lives,” said a committee member requesting anonymity.

The experts also noted that the number of deaths at the hospital has marginally declined every year since 2014 and has remained in the range of 7-8% against total hospitalisation.

Over 107 newborns and infants had died in Kota’s J K Lon Hospital, attached with the local government medical college since 1992, last month, triggering a nationwide outrage.

The four-member team, which was led by Dr Kuldeep Singh, a senior faculty from AIIMS Jodhpur, noted that while the hospital had nearly 220% occupancy rate, there was an acute shortage of medical personnel — up to 80 per cent — given the heavy patient load.

The other members of the panel who carried out joint gap analysis along with the state government in terms of clinical protocols, service delivery, manpower availability and equipment for maternal, newborn and paediatric care services included Dr Deepak Saxena, senior regional director in the state health ministry; Dr Arun Singh of AIIMS, Jodhpur and Dr Himanshu Bhushan of the National Health Systems Resource Centre.

The team also took note of a heavy shortage of several life-saving equipment in the hospital, a fact that the hospital had admitted in its own report to the state government.

Incidentally, the observations by the team, which are yet to be released, have come at a time when the Niti Aayog has proposed a public-private partnership model that will see existing district hospitals getting attached to private medical colleges.

The move is facing stiff resistance from public health activists who feel that such a model will make health inaccessible to a majority of the population.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Children Death Kota Children Deaths
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp