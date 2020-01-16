Indian Institute of Management-Indore to give management lessons with Tik Tok

By PTI

INDORE: Indian Institute of Management- Indore on Thursday joined hands with video-sharing application Tik Tok to produce short video modules on management courses for students and trained professionals.

The institute has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tik Tok to prepare short video modules on communication, strategy, negotiation, marketing among others things, IIM-I director Himanshu Rai said.

IIM-I will implement these video modules in its different courses, he added.

As the institute also trains management professionals, government officials and entrepreneurs, these videos will also be tailored to suit their needs, he said.

"We are hopeful that the MoU with Tik Tok will help in skill development for youngsters and in turn boost the country's economy in the future," Rai said.