Jammu and Kashmir strips DSP Davinder Singh of Sher-e-Kashmir medal

According to the official order, Singh was awarded the police medal in 2018.

Published: 16th January 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh

Senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday stripped DSP Davinder Singh of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal following his arrest.

The withdrawal of the medal was done through an order issued today by the Home Department signed by Shaleen Kabra, IAS, Principal Secretary to government, Home Department.

The order said that the J&K has stripped the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry awarded to Dy SP Davinder Singh consequent to his arrest on January 11 while trying to assist terrorists to travel outside J&K and recovery of arms and ammunition "which amounts to disloyalty and conduct that has brought upon the force into disrepute". The medal was awarded to him on August 14, 2018.

ALSO READ | DSP Davinder Singh's dismissal recommended: Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday had denied reports that Singh had been awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Independence Day 2019.

On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had tweeted saying that Singh had only been awarded a gallantry medal on Independence Day 2018 by the erstwhile state government, and never a meritorious medal by the Ministry of Home Affairs. "Only gallantry medal awarded to him during his service is by the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State on Independence Day 2018," the statement said.

"It is to clarify that Dysp Davinder Singh is not awarded any Gallantry or Meritorious Medal by MHA as has been reported by some media outlets/persons Only gallantry medal awarded to him during his service is by the erstwhile J&K State on Independence Day 2018," it had tweeted.

"Jammu Kashmir Police is known for its professionalism & doesn't spare anyone including its own cadres if found involved in any unlawful act or unbecoming conduct," it had said.

"We have done it in the past in many cases and now in this particular case where it has caught its own officer on its own input and action and would continue to abide by our code of conduct and the Law of the Land which is same for everyone," it said.

