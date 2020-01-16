Home Nation

Our movement will continue constitutionally till CAA is taken back: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Wednesday granted bail in connection with the Daryaganj violence case.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A day after getting bail from a Delhi court, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Thursday released from Tihar Jail. He said that his movement will continue constitutionally till the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is taken back.

"Humara andolan samvidhanik roop se jaari rahega jab tak yeh kanoon wapas nahi liya jata. Jo log mulk ko bantna chahte hain hum unke khilaaf hain (Our movement will continue constitutionally till this law (CAA) is taken back. We are against those who want to divide the nation," Azad said after being released from Tihar Jail.

He added, "Tomorrow (Friday) I will visit Jama Masjid at 1 pm. Later, I will also visit Ravidas temple, a gurudwara and a church."

Azad was on Wednesday granted bail in connection with the Daryaganj violence case. However, the court has ordered him not to hold any 'dharna' in Delhi till February 16.

As the Delhi assembly elections are pending, so he will not visit Delhi for four weeks, the court observed. In total, there were 16 accused in this case out of which 15 were granted bail earlier by the same court. Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted bail with a personal bail bond of Rs 25,000 with two surities.

The court further ordered that after release, Azad may be permitted to visit Jama Masjid, Jor Bagh, and Guru Ravidas temple to pay his obeisance. In this regard, the court also clarified that he is free to visit these places within 24 hours after his release and it shall be ensured that thereafter he is escorted to Saharanpur.

It further stated that in case the accused are found to be violating any of the condition the same shall be granted for the cancellation of bail.

The court directed Azad to be present before Saharanpur SHO every Saturday for four weeks. He will also intimate the police if he changes his residence. If he comes to Delhi for medical treatment, before that he must take permission from the SHO and the DCP, Crime Branch.

Azad was arrested on December 21 last year after he led a march from the Jama Masjid against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. He was sent to the judicial custody till January 18 at the Tihar jail.

The Bhim Army chief was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in Delhi's Daryaganj area.

