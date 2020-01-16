Please return us ‘not so good days’, Shiv Sena urges Centre

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Slamming the Centre over rising prices, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said that while the promised ‘Achche Din’ are nowhere to be seen, the ‘old not so good days’ should be returned to the people else they will turn against the union government.

“Those who made ‘Mehengai dayan khaye jaat hai’ (sky-rocketing inflation is getting hard for common man) as their poll plank before 2014 and came to power are now haunted by the same cause,” Shiv Sena said in an editorial of the party mouthpiece on Thursday.

“When are the ‘achhe din’ (good days) going to come? Whenever they might come, but the need of the hour is to bring back the ‘old not so good days’ (i.e to bring inflation under control),” said the editorial adding that while there are no new jobs and chances are high that existing jobs would go anytime, the inflation is killing people.

“This situation can boomerang on the government,” the editorial warned.

While the BJP-led central government was busy bringing legislation like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), it was silent on issues bothering people like the rising prices of vegetables, other food items and lack of jobs, the editorial said.

“While the GDP growth rate has tanked, the inflation has rose to almost twice that of the expectation. Though global reasons can be cited for this condition, what about the policies of the centre? Common man is feeling the brunt of inflation in the retail sector. If the Centre fails to curb rising inflation, it should be aware that people will turn against the government,” the editorial said.

The editorial also slammed the Centre over its decisions like the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but remaining silent on various key issues being faced by citizens.

“An institution called the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has said the unemployment rate is very high in 10 states. What is the Centre’s response to this, as six of these states are governed by the BJP or its allies. The Centre has conveniently remained silent on the issue,” the editorial of the Sena mouthpiece said.