Home Nation

Please return us ‘not so good days’, Shiv Sena urges Centre

While the BJP-led Centre was busy bringing legislation like CAA, it was silent on issues bothering people like the rising prices of vegetables, other food items and lack of jobs, the editorial said.

Published: 16th January 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Slamming the Centre over rising prices, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said that while the promised ‘Achche Din’ are nowhere to be seen, the ‘old not so good days’ should be returned to the people else they will turn against the union government.

“Those who made ‘Mehengai dayan khaye jaat hai’ (sky-rocketing inflation is getting hard for common man) as their poll plank before 2014 and came to power are now haunted by the same cause,” Shiv Sena said in an editorial of the party mouthpiece on Thursday.

“When are the ‘achhe din’ (good days) going to come? Whenever they might come, but the need of the hour is to bring back the ‘old not so good days’ (i.e to bring inflation under control),” said the editorial adding that while there are no new jobs and chances are high that existing jobs would go anytime, the inflation is killing people.

“This situation can boomerang on the government,” the editorial warned.

While the BJP-led central government was busy bringing legislation like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), it was silent on issues bothering people like the rising prices of vegetables, other food items and lack of jobs, the editorial said.

“While the GDP growth rate has tanked, the inflation has rose to almost twice that of the expectation. Though global reasons can be cited for this condition, what about the policies of the centre? Common man is feeling the brunt of inflation in the retail sector. If the Centre fails to curb rising inflation, it should be aware that people will turn against the government,” the editorial said.

The editorial also slammed the Centre over its decisions like the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but remaining silent on various key issues being faced by citizens.

“An institution called the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has said the unemployment rate is very high in 10 states. What is the Centre’s response to this, as six of these states are governed by the BJP or its allies. The Centre has conveniently remained silent on the issue,” the editorial of the Sena mouthpiece said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
shiv sena
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp