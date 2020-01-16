Home Nation

Punjab man confesses to murder of woman on live television, arrested from studio

The accused, Maninder Singh, was wanted by the police for allegedly killing Sarabjit Kaur, a nurse at a private hospital in Mohali on New Year's eve.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A man wanted for killing a woman friend on New Year's eve at a hotel here was arrested from a television studio after he confessed to the crime while on air, police said on Thursday.

Singh on Tuesday appeared at the office of a regional television and confessed his involvement in killing Kaur following which the police rushed to the studio and arrested him when the programme was being telecast live, police said.

Out on bail, 31-year-old Singh is already convicted in a 2010 murder in Haryana's Karnal, police said.

During the interview, Singh confessed that he had killed Kaur as well as another woman in 2010.

The TV management informed police, who barged into the studio and arrested the accused.

Singh wanted to marry Kaur but his family was against their inter-caste marriage so they decided to go for court marriage, the police said.

Singh claimed Kaur was ready to marry him, but later he came to know that she was in touch with another man.

Police said Singh had strangled Kaur and later slit her throat with a knife in the hotel room.

