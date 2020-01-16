Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi questions silence of PM Modi, Amit Shah on J&K cop DSP Davinder Singh's suspension

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Published: 16th January 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

(Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was nabbed for harbouring terrorists, and asked who was providing the officer protection and why.

He also sought to know Singh's role in the Pulwama attack and how many terrorists he helped, demanding that the officer be tried by a fast-track court and given the harshest punishment for treason against India.

"DySP Davindar Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi, the Congress leader tweeted.

"He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months and if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and said it raises disturbing questions critical to India's national security.

"It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances. Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason," Priyanka Gandhi said on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi attached a picture along with his tweet that dubbed Davinder Singh a terrorist and raised several questions.

"Government silent on terrorist DSP Davinder Singh. Why are PM, HM and NSA silent on Davinder Singh. What was Davinder Singh's role in Pulwama attack. How many other terrorists has he helped. Who was protecting him and why," Rahul Gandhi asked in the photo attached to his tweet.

He also used the hashtag "TerroristDavindarCoverUp" along with it.

The Congress has already said that there is a larger conspiracy behind the arrest of Davinder Singh and sought to know his links with the Pulwama attack and has demanded an independent probe.

