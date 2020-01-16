Home Nation

Sanjay Raut's comments on Indira Gandhi taken out of context: Aaditya Thackeray

Raut, a Shiv Sena MP, on Wednesday set-off a political storm with his remarks that Gandhi had met gangster Karim Lala in Mumbai.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray had immense respect for Indira Gandhi and claimed party leader Sanjay Raut's controversial statements on the former prime minister were taken out of context.

As the Congress, part of the ruling coalition, took strong objection to the controversial comments, calling them "ill-informed", Raut on Thursday withdrew the remarks.

ALSO READ: After row, Sanjay Raut withdraws his remark about Indira Gandhi meeting underworld don Karim Lala

Speaking to reporters here, Aaditya Thackeray said workers of his party Shiv Sena will never make any unpleasant remark against the former prime minister.

Sanjay Raut's statement was taken out of context.

With the kind of respect late Balasaheb Thackeray had for late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, I do not think there will be any unpleasant remark from Sena workers," Aaditya Thackeray said.

"Kareem Lalaji was a Pathan leader. What he became later is unknown to me. It was Rautjis observation about a meeting, but the issue is over now," he said, seeking to put an end of the controversy after Raut withdrew the remarks.

Before taking back his comments, Raut said his words were "twisted" by those unaware of Mumbai's history as he meant that Gandhi met Lala in his capacity as a representative of the Pathan community.

Asked whether Raut's often controversial remarks are putting the Shiv Sena in trouble, Aaditya Thackeray sought to defend his senior party colleague, saying, All his comments are issue-specific.

The Shiv Sena-led government in the state is being supported by the Congress and the NCP, whose leaders are also part of the Council of Ministers.

